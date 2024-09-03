Mauritian rupee to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.386 today, reflecting a 0.684% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.602% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.386 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.379 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.469% increase in value.