Eswatini Lilangeni to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Mauritian rupees is currently 2.592 today, reflecting a -0.746% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.496% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.637 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.588 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.