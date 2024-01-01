Mauritian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert MUR to SZL at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = L0.3909 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
MUR to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SZL
1 MUR to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39090.3909
Low0.37240.3720
Average0.38330.3821
Change2.65%1.78%
1 MUR to SZL stats

The performance of MUR to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3909 and a 30 day low of 0.3724. This means the 30 day average was 0.3833. The change for MUR to SZL was 2.65.

The performance of MUR to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3909 and a 90 day low of 0.3720. This means the 90 day average was 0.3821. The change for MUR to SZL was 1.78.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MUR0.39091 SZL
5 MUR1.95455 SZL
10 MUR3.90910 SZL
20 MUR7.81820 SZL
50 MUR19.54550 SZL
100 MUR39.09100 SZL
250 MUR97.72750 SZL
500 MUR195.45500 SZL
1000 MUR390.91000 SZL
2000 MUR781.82000 SZL
5000 MUR1,954.55000 SZL
10000 MUR3,909.10000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Mauritian Rupee
1 SZL2.55813 MUR
5 SZL12.79065 MUR
10 SZL25.58130 MUR
20 SZL51.16260 MUR
50 SZL127.90650 MUR
100 SZL255.81300 MUR
250 SZL639.53250 MUR
500 SZL1,279.06500 MUR
1000 SZL2,558.13000 MUR
2000 SZL5,116.26000 MUR
5000 SZL12,790.65000 MUR
10000 SZL25,581.30000 MUR