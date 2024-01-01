Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs today

Convert MUR to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
3,851 djf

1.000 MUR = 3.851 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8321.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2981.7241.9331.13221.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0581.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR3.85127 DJF
5 MUR19.25635 DJF
10 MUR38.51270 DJF
20 MUR77.02540 DJF
50 MUR192.56350 DJF
100 MUR385.12700 DJF
250 MUR962.81750 DJF
500 MUR1,925.63500 DJF
1000 MUR3,851.27000 DJF
2000 MUR7,702.54000 DJF
5000 MUR19,256.35000 DJF
10000 MUR38,512.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.25966 MUR
5 DJF1.29828 MUR
10 DJF2.59655 MUR
20 DJF5.19310 MUR
50 DJF12.98275 MUR
100 DJF25.96550 MUR
250 DJF64.91375 MUR
500 DJF129.82750 MUR
1000 DJF259.65500 MUR
2000 DJF519.31000 MUR
5000 DJF1,298.27500 MUR
10000 DJF2,596.55000 MUR