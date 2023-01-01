1 thousand Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees

Convert DJF to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
247.96 mur

1.00000 DJF = 0.24796 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.24796 MUR
5 DJF1.23982 MUR
10 DJF2.47964 MUR
20 DJF4.95928 MUR
50 DJF12.39820 MUR
100 DJF24.79640 MUR
250 DJF61.99100 MUR
500 DJF123.98200 MUR
1000 DJF247.96400 MUR
2000 DJF495.92800 MUR
5000 DJF1239.82000 MUR
10000 DJF2479.64000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR4.03284 DJF
5 MUR20.16420 DJF
10 MUR40.32840 DJF
20 MUR80.65680 DJF
50 MUR201.64200 DJF
100 MUR403.28400 DJF
250 MUR1008.21000 DJF
500 MUR2016.42000 DJF
1000 MUR4032.84000 DJF
2000 MUR8065.68000 DJF
5000 MUR20164.20000 DJF
10000 MUR40328.40000 DJF