Djiboutian francs to Australian dollars today

Convert DJF to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
8.63 aud

1.000 DJF = 0.008631 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2081.4731.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6351.7251.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.2141.3591.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Australian Dollar
1 DJF0.00863 AUD
5 DJF0.04315 AUD
10 DJF0.08631 AUD
20 DJF0.17261 AUD
50 DJF0.43154 AUD
100 DJF0.86307 AUD
250 DJF2.15769 AUD
500 DJF4.31537 AUD
1000 DJF8.63074 AUD
2000 DJF17.26148 AUD
5000 DJF43.15370 AUD
10000 DJF86.30740 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 AUD115.86500 DJF
5 AUD579.32500 DJF
10 AUD1,158.65000 DJF
20 AUD2,317.30000 DJF
50 AUD5,793.25000 DJF
100 AUD11,586.50000 DJF
250 AUD28,966.25000 DJF
500 AUD57,932.50000 DJF
1000 AUD115,865.00000 DJF
2000 AUD231,730.00000 DJF
5000 AUD579,325.00000 DJF
10000 AUD1,158,650.00000 DJF