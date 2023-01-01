Djiboutian francs to Australian dollars today

Convert DJF to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
8.68 aud

1.00000 DJF = 0.00868 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.085590.33261.493211.676710.9644518.7079
1 GBP1.1440311.24185103.3441.708291.918211.1033621.4025
1 USD0.921250.80525183.21751.37561.544640.8884517.2344
1 INR0.01107020.009676450.012016710.01653020.01856150.01067620.207101

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Australian Dollar
1 DJF0.00868 AUD
5 DJF0.04338 AUD
10 DJF0.08675 AUD
20 DJF0.17351 AUD
50 DJF0.43377 AUD
100 DJF0.86753 AUD
250 DJF2.16883 AUD
500 DJF4.33766 AUD
1000 DJF8.67532 AUD
2000 DJF17.35064 AUD
5000 DJF43.37660 AUD
10000 DJF86.75320 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 AUD115.27000 DJF
5 AUD576.35000 DJF
10 AUD1152.70000 DJF
20 AUD2305.40000 DJF
50 AUD5763.50000 DJF
100 AUD11527.00000 DJF
250 AUD28817.50000 DJF
500 AUD57635.00000 DJF
1000 AUD115270.00000 DJF
2000 AUD230540.00000 DJF
5000 AUD576350.00000 DJF
10000 AUD1152700.00000 DJF