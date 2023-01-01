Djiboutian francs to Russian rubles today

Convert DJF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
501.82 rub

1.00000 DJF = 0.50182 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 DJF0.50182 RUB
5 DJF2.50913 RUB
10 DJF5.01825 RUB
20 DJF10.03650 RUB
50 DJF25.09125 RUB
100 DJF50.18250 RUB
250 DJF125.45625 RUB
500 DJF250.91250 RUB
1000 DJF501.82500 RUB
2000 DJF1003.65000 RUB
5000 DJF2509.12500 RUB
10000 DJF5018.25000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Djiboutian Franc
1 RUB1.99273 DJF
5 RUB9.96365 DJF
10 RUB19.92730 DJF
20 RUB39.85460 DJF
50 RUB99.63650 DJF
100 RUB199.27300 DJF
250 RUB498.18250 DJF
500 RUB996.36500 DJF
1000 RUB1992.73000 DJF
2000 RUB3985.46000 DJF
5000 RUB9963.65000 DJF
10000 RUB19927.30000 DJF