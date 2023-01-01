Djiboutian francs to Japanese yen today

1000 djf
846 jpy

1.00000 DJF = 0.84575 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085690.3391.493411.676860.9644518.7078
1 GBP1.1437711.2417103.3291.708141.917981.1031121.3978
1 USD0.921150.805348183.21571.375651.544640.888417.2327
1 INR0.01106940.009677830.01201710.01653110.01856190.01067590.207085

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 DJF0.84575 JPY
5 DJF4.22873 JPY
10 DJF8.45746 JPY
20 DJF16.91492 JPY
50 DJF42.28730 JPY
100 DJF84.57460 JPY
250 DJF211.43650 JPY
500 DJF422.87300 JPY
1000 DJF845.74600 JPY
2000 DJF1691.49200 JPY
5000 DJF4228.73000 JPY
10000 DJF8457.46000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Djiboutian Franc
100 JPY118.23900 DJF
1000 JPY1182.39000 DJF
1500 JPY1773.58500 DJF
2000 JPY2364.78000 DJF
3000 JPY3547.17000 DJF
5000 JPY5911.95000 DJF
5400 JPY6384.90600 DJF
10000 JPY11823.90000 DJF
15000 JPY17735.85000 DJF
20000 JPY23647.80000 DJF
25000 JPY29559.75000 DJF
30000 JPY35471.70000 DJF