1,000 djf
519.84 rub

1.000 DJF = 0.5198 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 DJF0.51984 RUB
5 DJF2.59922 RUB
10 DJF5.19844 RUB
20 DJF10.39688 RUB
50 DJF25.99220 RUB
100 DJF51.98440 RUB
250 DJF129.96100 RUB
500 DJF259.92200 RUB
1000 DJF519.84400 RUB
2000 DJF1,039.68800 RUB
5000 DJF2,599.22000 RUB
10000 DJF5,198.44000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Djiboutian Franc
1 RUB1.92365 DJF
5 RUB9.61825 DJF
10 RUB19.23650 DJF
20 RUB38.47300 DJF
50 RUB96.18250 DJF
100 RUB192.36500 DJF
250 RUB480.91250 DJF
500 RUB961.82500 DJF
1000 RUB1,923.65000 DJF
2000 RUB3,847.30000 DJF
5000 RUB9,618.25000 DJF
10000 RUB19,236.50000 DJF