1 Djiboutian franc to Russian rubles

Convert DJF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 djf
0.49 rub

1.00000 DJF = 0.49430 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 DJF0.49430 RUB
5 DJF2.47149 RUB
10 DJF4.94299 RUB
20 DJF9.88598 RUB
50 DJF24.71495 RUB
100 DJF49.42990 RUB
250 DJF123.57475 RUB
500 DJF247.14950 RUB
1000 DJF494.29900 RUB
2000 DJF988.59800 RUB
5000 DJF2471.49500 RUB
10000 DJF4942.99000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Djiboutian Franc
1 RUB2.02307 DJF
5 RUB10.11535 DJF
10 RUB20.23070 DJF
20 RUB40.46140 DJF
50 RUB101.15350 DJF
100 RUB202.30700 DJF
250 RUB505.76750 DJF
500 RUB1011.53500 DJF
1000 RUB2023.07000 DJF
2000 RUB4046.14000 DJF
5000 RUB10115.35000 DJF
10000 RUB20230.70000 DJF