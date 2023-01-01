1 Djiboutian franc to Russian rubles

Convert DJF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 djf
0,50 rub

1.00000 DJF = 0.50314 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 DJF0.50314 RUB
5 DJF2.51570 RUB
10 DJF5.03141 RUB
20 DJF10.06282 RUB
50 DJF25.15705 RUB
100 DJF50.31410 RUB
250 DJF125.78525 RUB
500 DJF251.57050 RUB
1000 DJF503.14100 RUB
2000 DJF1006.28200 RUB
5000 DJF2515.70500 RUB
10000 DJF5031.41000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Djiboutian Franc
1 RUB1.98752 DJF
5 RUB9.93760 DJF
10 RUB19.87520 DJF
20 RUB39.75040 DJF
50 RUB99.37600 DJF
100 RUB198.75200 DJF
250 RUB496.88000 DJF
500 RUB993.76000 DJF
1000 RUB1987.52000 DJF
2000 RUB3975.04000 DJF
5000 RUB9937.60000 DJF
10000 RUB19875.20000 DJF