5000 Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs

Convert MUR to DJF at the real exchange rate

5000 mur
20141 djf

1.00000 MUR = 4.02828 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR4.02828 DJF
5 MUR20.14140 DJF
10 MUR40.28280 DJF
20 MUR80.56560 DJF
50 MUR201.41400 DJF
100 MUR402.82800 DJF
250 MUR1007.07000 DJF
500 MUR2014.14000 DJF
1000 MUR4028.28000 DJF
2000 MUR8056.56000 DJF
5000 MUR20141.40000 DJF
10000 MUR40282.80000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.24824 MUR
5 DJF1.24123 MUR
10 DJF2.48245 MUR
20 DJF4.96490 MUR
50 DJF12.41225 MUR
100 DJF24.82450 MUR
250 DJF62.06125 MUR
500 DJF124.12250 MUR
1000 DJF248.24500 MUR
2000 DJF496.49000 MUR
5000 DJF1241.22500 MUR
10000 DJF2482.45000 MUR