Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs today

Convert MUR to DJF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Fdj3.838 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
MUR to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DJF
1 MUR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.87953.9019
Low3.76223.7622
Average3.83393.8480
Change-0.60%-0.40%
1 MUR to DJF stats

The performance of MUR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8795 and a 30 day low of 3.7622. This means the 30 day average was 3.8339. The change for MUR to DJF was -0.60.

The performance of MUR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9019 and a 90 day low of 3.7622. This means the 90 day average was 3.8480. The change for MUR to DJF was -0.40.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR3.83842 DJF
5 MUR19.19210 DJF
10 MUR38.38420 DJF
20 MUR76.76840 DJF
50 MUR191.92100 DJF
100 MUR383.84200 DJF
250 MUR959.60500 DJF
500 MUR1,919.21000 DJF
1000 MUR3,838.42000 DJF
2000 MUR7,676.84000 DJF
5000 MUR19,192.10000 DJF
10000 MUR38,384.20000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.26052 MUR
5 DJF1.30262 MUR
10 DJF2.60524 MUR
20 DJF5.21048 MUR
50 DJF13.02620 MUR
100 DJF26.05240 MUR
250 DJF65.13100 MUR
500 DJF130.26200 MUR
1000 DJF260.52400 MUR
2000 DJF521.04800 MUR
5000 DJF1,302.62000 MUR
10000 DJF2,605.24000 MUR