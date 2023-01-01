250 Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs

Convert MUR to DJF at the real exchange rate

250 mur
999 djf

1.00000 MUR = 3.99663 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 DJF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046887.11051.435161.661060.964518.8911
1GBP1.153411.20735100.4711.655281.915821.1124621.7884
1USD0.95530.82826183.2161.3711.58680.921618.0465
1INR0.01147970.009953140.012016910.01647520.01906840.01107480.216863

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 MUR3.99663 DJF
5 MUR19.98315 DJF
10 MUR39.96630 DJF
20 MUR79.93260 DJF
50 MUR199.83150 DJF
100 MUR399.66300 DJF
250 MUR999.15750 DJF
500 MUR1998.31500 DJF
1000 MUR3996.63000 DJF
2000 MUR7993.26000 DJF
5000 MUR19983.15000 DJF
10000 MUR39966.30000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 DJF0.25021 MUR
5 DJF1.25106 MUR
10 DJF2.50211 MUR
20 DJF5.00422 MUR
50 DJF12.51055 MUR
100 DJF25.02110 MUR
250 DJF62.55275 MUR
500 DJF125.10550 MUR
1000 DJF250.21100 MUR
2000 DJF500.42200 MUR
5000 DJF1251.05500 MUR
10000 DJF2502.11000 MUR