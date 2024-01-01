Mauritian rupees to Brunei dollars today

Convert MUR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
29.01 bnd

1.000 MUR = 0.02901 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 MUR0.02901 BND
5 MUR0.14507 BND
10 MUR0.29013 BND
20 MUR0.58026 BND
50 MUR1.45065 BND
100 MUR2.90130 BND
250 MUR7.25325 BND
500 MUR14.50650 BND
1000 MUR29.01300 BND
2000 MUR58.02600 BND
5000 MUR145.06500 BND
10000 MUR290.13000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BND34.46730 MUR
5 BND172.33650 MUR
10 BND344.67300 MUR
20 BND689.34600 MUR
50 BND1,723.36500 MUR
100 BND3,446.73000 MUR
250 BND8,616.82500 MUR
500 BND17,233.65000 MUR
1000 BND34,467.30000 MUR
2000 BND68,934.60000 MUR
5000 BND172,336.50000 MUR
10000 BND344,673.00000 MUR