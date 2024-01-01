10 thousand Brunei dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert BND to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
350,913.00 mur

B$1.000 BND = ₨35.09 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.509336.5093
Low34.610134.0463
Average35.138734.9663
Change-3.79%0.59%
View full history

1 BND to MUR stats

The performance of BND to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.5093 and a 30 day low of 34.6101. This means the 30 day average was 35.1387. The change for BND to MUR was -3.79.

The performance of BND to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.5093 and a 90 day low of 34.0463. This means the 90 day average was 34.9663. The change for BND to MUR was 0.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BND35.09130 MUR
5 BND175.45650 MUR
10 BND350.91300 MUR
20 BND701.82600 MUR
50 BND1,754.56500 MUR
100 BND3,509.13000 MUR
250 BND8,772.82500 MUR
500 BND17,545.65000 MUR
1000 BND35,091.30000 MUR
2000 BND70,182.60000 MUR
5000 BND175,456.50000 MUR
10000 BND350,913.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 MUR0.02850 BND
5 MUR0.14249 BND
10 MUR0.28497 BND
20 MUR0.56994 BND
50 MUR1.42486 BND
100 MUR2.84971 BND
250 MUR7.12428 BND
500 MUR14.24855 BND
1000 MUR28.49710 BND
2000 MUR56.99420 BND
5000 MUR142.48550 BND
10000 MUR284.97100 BND