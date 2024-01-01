Mauritian rupees to Brunei dollars today

Convert MUR to BND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = B$0.02897 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 MUR to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02900.0290
Low0.02840.0279
Average0.02860.0283
Change1.33%2.73%
1 MUR to BND stats

The performance of MUR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0290 and a 30 day low of 0.0284. This means the 30 day average was 0.0286. The change for MUR to BND was 1.33.

The performance of MUR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0290 and a 90 day low of 0.0279. This means the 90 day average was 0.0283. The change for MUR to BND was 2.73.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 MUR0.02897 BND
5 MUR0.14484 BND
10 MUR0.28967 BND
20 MUR0.57934 BND
50 MUR1.44835 BND
100 MUR2.89670 BND
250 MUR7.24175 BND
500 MUR14.48350 BND
1000 MUR28.96700 BND
2000 MUR57.93400 BND
5000 MUR144.83500 BND
10000 MUR289.67000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BND34.52210 MUR
5 BND172.61050 MUR
10 BND345.22100 MUR
20 BND690.44200 MUR
50 BND1,726.10500 MUR
100 BND3,452.21000 MUR
250 BND8,630.52500 MUR
500 BND17,261.05000 MUR
1000 BND34,522.10000 MUR
2000 BND69,044.20000 MUR
5000 BND172,610.50000 MUR
10000 BND345,221.00000 MUR