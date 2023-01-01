10 Mauritian rupees to Brunei dollars

Convert MUR to BND at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.31 bnd

1.00000 MUR = 0.03083 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 BND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047287.13561.434931.659320.964618.8814
1GBP1.1536711.2081100.5241.65541.914281.1128321.7825
1USD0.95490.827746183.20821.370251.584530.921118.0304
1INR0.01147640.009947890.01201810.01646770.0190430.01106980.21669

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 MUR0.03083 BND
5 MUR0.15415 BND
10 MUR0.30829 BND
20 MUR0.61659 BND
50 MUR1.54147 BND
100 MUR3.08294 BND
250 MUR7.70735 BND
500 MUR15.41470 BND
1000 MUR30.82940 BND
2000 MUR61.65880 BND
5000 MUR154.14700 BND
10000 MUR308.29400 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BND32.43660 MUR
5 BND162.18300 MUR
10 BND324.36600 MUR
20 BND648.73200 MUR
50 BND1621.83000 MUR
100 BND3243.66000 MUR
250 BND8109.15000 MUR
500 BND16218.30000 MUR
1000 BND32436.60000 MUR
2000 BND64873.20000 MUR
5000 BND162183.00000 MUR
10000 BND324366.00000 MUR