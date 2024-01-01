Mauritian rupees to Polish zloty today

Convert MUR to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
83.20 pln

₨1.000 MUR = zł0.08320 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
MUR to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

PLN
1 MUR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08530.0869
Low0.08260.0797
Average0.08390.0840
Change-1.14%-0.10%
1 MUR to PLN stats

The performance of MUR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0853 and a 30 day low of 0.0826. This means the 30 day average was 0.0839. The change for MUR to PLN was -1.14.

The performance of MUR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0869 and a 90 day low of 0.0797. This means the 90 day average was 0.0840. The change for MUR to PLN was -0.10.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 MUR0.08320 PLN
5 MUR0.41600 PLN
10 MUR0.83200 PLN
20 MUR1.66400 PLN
50 MUR4.16000 PLN
100 MUR8.32000 PLN
250 MUR20.80000 PLN
500 MUR41.60000 PLN
1000 MUR83.20000 PLN
2000 MUR166.40000 PLN
5000 MUR416.00000 PLN
10000 MUR832.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritian Rupee
1 PLN12.01920 MUR
5 PLN60.09600 MUR
10 PLN120.19200 MUR
20 PLN240.38400 MUR
50 PLN600.96000 MUR
100 PLN1,201.92000 MUR
250 PLN3,004.80000 MUR
500 PLN6,009.60000 MUR
1000 PLN12,019.20000 MUR
2000 PLN24,038.40000 MUR
5000 PLN60,096.00000 MUR
10000 PLN120,192.00000 MUR