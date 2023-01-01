10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Polish zloty

Convert MUR to PLN at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
898.86 pln

1.00000 MUR = 0.08989 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 MUR0.08989 PLN
5 MUR0.44943 PLN
10 MUR0.89886 PLN
20 MUR1.79771 PLN
50 MUR4.49428 PLN
100 MUR8.98857 PLN
250 MUR22.47142 PLN
500 MUR44.94285 PLN
1000 MUR89.88570 PLN
2000 MUR179.77140 PLN
5000 MUR449.42850 PLN
10000 MUR898.85700 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritian Rupee
1 PLN11.12520 MUR
5 PLN55.62600 MUR
10 PLN111.25200 MUR
20 PLN222.50400 MUR
50 PLN556.26000 MUR
100 PLN1112.52000 MUR
250 PLN2781.30000 MUR
500 PLN5562.60000 MUR
1000 PLN11125.20000 MUR
2000 PLN22250.40000 MUR
5000 PLN55626.00000 MUR
10000 PLN111252.00000 MUR