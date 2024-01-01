Mauritian rupees to Polish zloty today

Convert MUR to PLN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = zł0.08868 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PLN
1 MUR to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08870.0887
Low0.08600.0826
Average0.08720.0851
Change1.97%7.38%
1 MUR to PLN stats

The performance of MUR to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0887 and a 30 day low of 0.0860. This means the 30 day average was 0.0872. The change for MUR to PLN was 1.97.

The performance of MUR to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0887 and a 90 day low of 0.0826. This means the 90 day average was 0.0851. The change for MUR to PLN was 7.38.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 MUR0.08868 PLN
5 MUR0.44339 PLN
10 MUR0.88678 PLN
20 MUR1.77356 PLN
50 MUR4.43391 PLN
100 MUR8.86782 PLN
250 MUR22.16955 PLN
500 MUR44.33910 PLN
1000 MUR88.67820 PLN
2000 MUR177.35640 PLN
5000 MUR443.39100 PLN
10000 MUR886.78200 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritian Rupee
1 PLN11.27670 MUR
5 PLN56.38350 MUR
10 PLN112.76700 MUR
20 PLN225.53400 MUR
50 PLN563.83500 MUR
100 PLN1,127.67000 MUR
250 PLN2,819.17500 MUR
500 PLN5,638.35000 MUR
1000 PLN11,276.70000 MUR
2000 PLN22,553.40000 MUR
5000 PLN56,383.50000 MUR
10000 PLN112,767.00000 MUR