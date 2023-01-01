50 Mauritian rupees to Polish zloty

Convert MUR to PLN at the real exchange rate

50 mur
4.97 pln

1.00000 MUR = 0.09939 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MUR to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046387.07941.434531.659870.964718.9218
1GBP1.153411.20675100.4331.654511.914411.1126921.8235
1USD0.955750.828672183.2261.371051.586420.92218.0845
1INR0.01148380.009956890.012015510.01647380.01906160.01107830.217294

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 MUR0.09939 PLN
5 MUR0.49694 PLN
10 MUR0.99388 PLN
20 MUR1.98777 PLN
50 MUR4.96941 PLN
100 MUR9.93883 PLN
250 MUR24.84708 PLN
500 MUR49.69415 PLN
1000 MUR99.38830 PLN
2000 MUR198.77660 PLN
5000 MUR496.94150 PLN
10000 MUR993.88300 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritian Rupee
1 PLN10.06150 MUR
5 PLN50.30750 MUR
10 PLN100.61500 MUR
20 PLN201.23000 MUR
50 PLN503.07500 MUR
100 PLN1006.15000 MUR
250 PLN2515.37500 MUR
500 PLN5030.75000 MUR
1000 PLN10061.50000 MUR
2000 PLN20123.00000 MUR
5000 PLN50307.50000 MUR
10000 PLN100615.00000 MUR