Mauritian rupees to Serbian dinars today

Convert MUR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,274.08 rsd

₨1.000 MUR = РСД2.274 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 MUR to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.31022.3431
Low2.26642.1947
Average2.28812.2873
Change-0.89%0.08%
View full history

1 MUR to RSD stats

The performance of MUR to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3102 and a 30 day low of 2.2664. This means the 30 day average was 2.2881. The change for MUR to RSD was -0.89.

The performance of MUR to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3431 and a 90 day low of 2.1947. This means the 90 day average was 2.2873. The change for MUR to RSD was 0.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9811.3551.30983.952
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5661.7761.715110.027
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.851.4961.44592.679
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0650.9090.87856.327

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 MUR2.27408 RSD
5 MUR11.37040 RSD
10 MUR22.74080 RSD
20 MUR45.48160 RSD
50 MUR113.70400 RSD
100 MUR227.40800 RSD
250 MUR568.52000 RSD
500 MUR1,137.04000 RSD
1000 MUR2,274.08000 RSD
2000 MUR4,548.16000 RSD
5000 MUR11,370.40000 RSD
10000 MUR22,740.80000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 RSD0.43974 MUR
5 RSD2.19869 MUR
10 RSD4.39738 MUR
20 RSD8.79476 MUR
50 RSD21.98690 MUR
100 RSD43.97380 MUR
250 RSD109.93450 MUR
500 RSD219.86900 MUR
1000 RSD439.73800 MUR
2000 RSD879.47600 MUR
5000 RSD2,198.69000 MUR
10000 RSD4,397.38000 MUR