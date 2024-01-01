Mauritian rupees to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert MUR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,557 vuv

₨1.000 MUR = VT2.557 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VUV
1 MUR to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.62772.6277
Low2.55662.4385
Average2.59112.5591
Change-1.81%0.69%
View full history

1 MUR to VUV stats

The performance of MUR to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6277 and a 30 day low of 2.5566. This means the 30 day average was 2.5911. The change for MUR to VUV was -1.81.

The performance of MUR to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6277 and a 90 day low of 2.4385. This means the 90 day average was 2.5591. The change for MUR to VUV was 0.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.9771.3551.30883.95
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5661.7761.715110.05
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.851.4961.44492.693
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0610.9090.87856.322

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MUR2.55664 VUV
5 MUR12.78320 VUV
10 MUR25.56640 VUV
20 MUR51.13280 VUV
50 MUR127.83200 VUV
100 MUR255.66400 VUV
250 MUR639.16000 VUV
500 MUR1,278.32000 VUV
1000 MUR2,556.64000 VUV
2000 MUR5,113.28000 VUV
5000 MUR12,783.20000 VUV
10000 MUR25,566.40000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mauritian Rupee
1 VUV0.39114 MUR
5 VUV1.95569 MUR
10 VUV3.91138 MUR
20 VUV7.82276 MUR
50 VUV19.55690 MUR
100 VUV39.11380 MUR
250 VUV97.78450 MUR
500 VUV195.56900 MUR
1000 VUV391.13800 MUR
2000 VUV782.27600 MUR
5000 VUV1,955.69000 MUR
10000 VUV3,911.38000 MUR