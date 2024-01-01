Mauritian rupees to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert MUR to VUV

₨1.000 MUR = VT2.640 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VUV
1 MUR to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64052.6405
Low2.58872.5482
Average2.61642.5944
Change0.97%2.02%
1 MUR to VUV stats

The performance of MUR to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6405 and a 30 day low of 2.5887. This means the 30 day average was 2.6164. The change for MUR to VUV was 0.97.

The performance of MUR to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6405 and a 90 day low of 2.5482. This means the 90 day average was 2.5944. The change for MUR to VUV was 2.02.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Vanuatu vatus

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to VUV rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MUR2.64007 VUV
5 MUR13.20035 VUV
10 MUR26.40070 VUV
20 MUR52.80140 VUV
50 MUR132.00350 VUV
100 MUR264.00700 VUV
250 MUR660.01750 VUV
500 MUR1,320.03500 VUV
1000 MUR2,640.07000 VUV
2000 MUR5,280.14000 VUV
5000 MUR13,200.35000 VUV
10000 MUR26,400.70000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mauritian Rupee
1 VUV0.37878 MUR
5 VUV1.89389 MUR
10 VUV3.78778 MUR
20 VUV7.57556 MUR
50 VUV18.93890 MUR
100 VUV37.87780 MUR
250 VUV94.69450 MUR
500 VUV189.38900 MUR
1000 VUV378.77800 MUR
2000 VUV757.55600 MUR
5000 VUV1,893.89000 MUR
10000 VUV3,787.78000 MUR