Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MUR to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
79.69 aed

1.000 MUR = 0.07969 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6721.3471.33783.069
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8961.7241.711106.307
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4211.4731.46290.848
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3610.8920.88554.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.07969 AED
5 MUR0.39843 AED
10 MUR0.79687 AED
20 MUR1.59374 AED
50 MUR3.98435 AED
100 MUR7.96869 AED
250 MUR19.92173 AED
500 MUR39.84345 AED
1000 MUR79.68690 AED
2000 MUR159.37380 AED
5000 MUR398.43450 AED
10000 MUR796.86900 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.54910 MUR
5 AED62.74550 MUR
10 AED125.49100 MUR
20 AED250.98200 MUR
50 AED627.45500 MUR
100 AED1,254.91000 MUR
250 AED3,137.27500 MUR
500 AED6,274.55000 MUR
1000 AED12,549.10000 MUR
2000 AED25,098.20000 MUR
5000 AED62,745.50000 MUR
10000 AED125,491.00000 MUR