500 Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MUR to AED at the real exchange rate

500 mur
41.54 aed

1.00000 MUR = 0.08309 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

How to convert Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.08309 AED
5 MUR0.41543 AED
10 MUR0.83086 AED
20 MUR1.66172 AED
50 MUR4.15430 AED
100 MUR8.30860 AED
250 MUR20.77150 AED
500 MUR41.54300 AED
1000 MUR83.08600 AED
2000 MUR166.17200 AED
5000 MUR415.43000 AED
10000 MUR830.86000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.03570 MUR
5 AED60.17850 MUR
10 AED120.35700 MUR
20 AED240.71400 MUR
50 AED601.78500 MUR
100 AED1203.57000 MUR
250 AED3008.92500 MUR
500 AED6017.85000 MUR
1000 AED12035.70000 MUR
2000 AED24071.40000 MUR
5000 AED60178.50000 MUR
10000 AED120357.00000 MUR