Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MUR to AED at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = د.إ0.07927 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 MUR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08010.0805
Low0.07780.0778
Average0.07920.0795
Change-0.61%-0.42%
View full history

1 MUR to AED stats

The performance of MUR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0801 and a 30 day low of 0.0778. This means the 30 day average was 0.0792. The change for MUR to AED was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0805 and a 90 day low of 0.0778. This means the 90 day average was 0.0795. The change for MUR to AED was -0.42.

Track market ratesView MUR to AED chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.111.3971.34284.425
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9211.7681.699106.853
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1091.4741.41689.081
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8090.9110.87555.049

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.07927 AED
5 MUR0.39636 AED
10 MUR0.79272 AED
20 MUR1.58543 AED
50 MUR3.96357 AED
100 MUR7.92715 AED
250 MUR19.81787 AED
500 MUR39.63575 AED
1000 MUR79.27150 AED
2000 MUR158.54300 AED
5000 MUR396.35750 AED
10000 MUR792.71500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.61490 MUR
5 AED63.07450 MUR
10 AED126.14900 MUR
20 AED252.29800 MUR
50 AED630.74500 MUR
100 AED1,261.49000 MUR
250 AED3,153.72500 MUR
500 AED6,307.45000 MUR
1000 AED12,614.90000 MUR
2000 AED25,229.80000 MUR
5000 AED63,074.50000 MUR
10000 AED126,149.00000 MUR