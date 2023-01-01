500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritian rupees

Convert AED to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 aed
6,055 mur

1.00000 AED = 12.11000 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0574587.9351.435911.648790.96418.3937
1GBP1.153211.2194101.4021.655821.90131.1116921.2107
1USD0.945650.820075183.15761.35791.559210.911717.3944
1INR0.0113720.00986170.012025410.01632920.01875010.01096350.209174

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.11000 MUR
5 AED60.55000 MUR
10 AED121.10000 MUR
20 AED242.20000 MUR
50 AED605.50000 MUR
100 AED1211.00000 MUR
250 AED3027.50000 MUR
500 AED6055.00000 MUR
1000 AED12110.00000 MUR
2000 AED24220.00000 MUR
5000 AED60550.00000 MUR
10000 AED121100.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.08258 AED
5 MUR0.41288 AED
10 MUR0.82576 AED
20 MUR1.65153 AED
50 MUR4.12882 AED
100 MUR8.25764 AED
250 MUR20.64410 AED
500 MUR41.28820 AED
1000 MUR82.57640 AED
2000 MUR165.15280 AED
5000 MUR412.88200 AED
10000 MUR825.76400 AED