20 Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MUR to AED at the real exchange rate

20 mur
1.65 aed

1.00000 MUR = 0.08245 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0473587.16831.435551.659690.964918.8749
1GBP1.1535411.20825100.561.656091.914671.1130521.7746
1USD0.954750.827643183.22751.370651.584660.921218.0216
1INR0.01147210.009944350.012015310.01646870.01904010.01106850.216534

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.08245 AED
5 MUR0.41223 AED
10 MUR0.82447 AED
20 MUR1.64893 AED
50 MUR4.12233 AED
100 MUR8.24467 AED
250 MUR20.61167 AED
500 MUR41.22335 AED
1000 MUR82.44670 AED
2000 MUR164.89340 AED
5000 MUR412.23350 AED
10000 MUR824.46700 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.12900 MUR
5 AED60.64500 MUR
10 AED121.29000 MUR
20 AED242.58000 MUR
50 AED606.45000 MUR
100 AED1212.90000 MUR
250 AED3032.25000 MUR
500 AED6064.50000 MUR
1000 AED12129.00000 MUR
2000 AED24258.00000 MUR
5000 AED60645.00000 MUR
10000 AED121290.00000 MUR