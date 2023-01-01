100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritian rupees

Convert AED to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 aed
1,210.97 mur

1.00000 AED = 12.10970 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:4 UTC
AED to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritian Rupee
1 AED12.10970 MUR
5 AED60.54850 MUR
10 AED121.09700 MUR
20 AED242.19400 MUR
50 AED605.48500 MUR
100 AED1210.97000 MUR
250 AED3027.42500 MUR
500 AED6054.85000 MUR
1000 AED12109.70000 MUR
2000 AED24219.40000 MUR
5000 AED60548.50000 MUR
10000 AED121097.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MUR0.08258 AED
5 MUR0.41289 AED
10 MUR0.82579 AED
20 MUR1.65157 AED
50 MUR4.12894 AED
100 MUR8.25787 AED
250 MUR20.64467 AED
500 MUR41.28935 AED
1000 MUR82.57870 AED
2000 MUR165.15740 AED
5000 MUR412.89350 AED
10000 MUR825.78700 AED