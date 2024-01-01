Mauritian rupees to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
229.47 nok

₨1.000 MUR = kr0.2295 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Track the exchange rate

MUR to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NOK
1 MUR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23690.2369
Low0.22670.2179
Average0.23030.2279
Change-2.17%2.88%
View full history

1 MUR to NOK stats

The performance of MUR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2369 and a 30 day low of 0.2267. This means the 30 day average was 0.2303. The change for MUR to NOK was -2.17.

The performance of MUR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2369 and a 90 day low of 0.2179. This means the 90 day average was 0.2279. The change for MUR to NOK was 2.88.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 MUR0.22947 NOK
5 MUR1.14737 NOK
10 MUR2.29474 NOK
20 MUR4.58948 NOK
50 MUR11.47370 NOK
100 MUR22.94740 NOK
250 MUR57.36850 NOK
500 MUR114.73700 NOK
1000 MUR229.47400 NOK
2000 MUR458.94800 NOK
5000 MUR1,147.37000 NOK
10000 MUR2,294.74000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 NOK4.35779 MUR
5 NOK21.78895 MUR
10 NOK43.57790 MUR
20 NOK87.15580 MUR
50 NOK217.88950 MUR
100 NOK435.77900 MUR
250 NOK1,089.44750 MUR
500 NOK2,178.89500 MUR
1000 NOK4,357.79000 MUR
2000 NOK8,715.58000 MUR
5000 NOK21,788.95000 MUR
10000 NOK43,577.90000 MUR