Mauritian rupee to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.229 today, reflecting a 0.893% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.217% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.230 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.226 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.525% decrease in value.