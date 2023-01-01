1 Mauritian rupee to Norwegian kroner

Convert MUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.24 nok

1.00000 MUR = 0.24149 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 MUR0.24149 NOK
5 MUR1.20745 NOK
10 MUR2.41491 NOK
20 MUR4.82982 NOK
50 MUR12.07455 NOK
100 MUR24.14910 NOK
250 MUR60.37275 NOK
500 MUR120.74550 NOK
1000 MUR241.49100 NOK
2000 MUR482.98200 NOK
5000 MUR1207.45500 NOK
10000 MUR2414.91000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 NOK4.14094 MUR
5 NOK20.70470 MUR
10 NOK41.40940 MUR
20 NOK82.81880 MUR
50 NOK207.04700 MUR
100 NOK414.09400 MUR
250 NOK1035.23500 MUR
500 NOK2070.47000 MUR
1000 NOK4140.94000 MUR
2000 NOK8281.88000 MUR
5000 NOK20704.70000 MUR
10000 NOK41409.40000 MUR