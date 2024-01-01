Mauritian rupees to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = kr0.2385 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
MUR to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 MUR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24070.2407
Low0.23400.2264
Average0.23750.2331
Change0.52%5.18%
1 MUR to NOK stats

The performance of MUR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2407 and a 30 day low of 0.2340. This means the 30 day average was 0.2375. The change for MUR to NOK was 0.52.

The performance of MUR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2407 and a 90 day low of 0.2264. This means the 90 day average was 0.2331. The change for MUR to NOK was 5.18.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 MUR0.23846 NOK
5 MUR1.19232 NOK
10 MUR2.38463 NOK
20 MUR4.76926 NOK
50 MUR11.92315 NOK
100 MUR23.84630 NOK
250 MUR59.61575 NOK
500 MUR119.23150 NOK
1000 MUR238.46300 NOK
2000 MUR476.92600 NOK
5000 MUR1,192.31500 NOK
10000 MUR2,384.63000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 NOK4.19352 MUR
5 NOK20.96760 MUR
10 NOK41.93520 MUR
20 NOK83.87040 MUR
50 NOK209.67600 MUR
100 NOK419.35200 MUR
250 NOK1,048.38000 MUR
500 NOK2,096.76000 MUR
1000 NOK4,193.52000 MUR
2000 NOK8,387.04000 MUR
5000 NOK20,967.60000 MUR
10000 NOK41,935.20000 MUR