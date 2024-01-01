Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars today

Convert MUR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
65.437 tnd

₨1.000 MUR = DT0.06544 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 MUR to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06660.0677
Low0.06540.0634
Average0.06610.0660
Change-1.42%-0.25%
View full history

1 MUR to TND stats

The performance of MUR to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0666 and a 30 day low of 0.0654. This means the 30 day average was 0.0661. The change for MUR to TND was -1.42.

The performance of MUR to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0677 and a 90 day low of 0.0634. This means the 90 day average was 0.0660. The change for MUR to TND was -0.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.981.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5681.7761.715110.039
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.8511.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 MUR0.06544 TND
5 MUR0.32718 TND
10 MUR0.65437 TND
20 MUR1.30873 TND
50 MUR3.27183 TND
100 MUR6.54366 TND
250 MUR16.35915 TND
500 MUR32.71830 TND
1000 MUR65.43660 TND
2000 MUR130.87320 TND
5000 MUR327.18300 TND
10000 MUR654.36600 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TND15.28200 MUR
5 TND76.41000 MUR
10 TND152.82000 MUR
20 TND305.64000 MUR
50 TND764.10000 MUR
100 TND1,528.20000 MUR
250 TND3,820.50000 MUR
500 TND7,641.00000 MUR
1000 TND15,282.00000 MUR
2000 TND30,564.00000 MUR
5000 TND76,410.00000 MUR
10000 TND152,820.00000 MUR