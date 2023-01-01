1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars

Convert MUR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
70.377 tnd

1.00000 MUR = 0.07038 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 MUR0.07038 TND
5 MUR0.35188 TND
10 MUR0.70377 TND
20 MUR1.40753 TND
50 MUR3.51884 TND
100 MUR7.03767 TND
250 MUR17.59417 TND
500 MUR35.18835 TND
1000 MUR70.37670 TND
2000 MUR140.75340 TND
5000 MUR351.88350 TND
10000 MUR703.76700 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TND14.20920 MUR
5 TND71.04600 MUR
10 TND142.09200 MUR
20 TND284.18400 MUR
50 TND710.46000 MUR
100 TND1420.92000 MUR
250 TND3552.30000 MUR
500 TND7104.60000 MUR
1000 TND14209.20000 MUR
2000 TND28418.40000 MUR
5000 TND71046.00000 MUR
10000 TND142092.00000 MUR