Mauritian rupee to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.065 today, reflecting a -0.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.613% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.066 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.065 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.460% decrease in value.