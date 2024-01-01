Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars today

Convert MUR to TND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = DT0.06806 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TND
1 MUR to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06810.0681
Low0.06680.0654
Average0.06720.0665
Change1.14%3.31%
1 MUR to TND stats

The performance of MUR to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0681 and a 30 day low of 0.0668. This means the 30 day average was 0.0672. The change for MUR to TND was 1.14.

The performance of MUR to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0681 and a 90 day low of 0.0654. This means the 90 day average was 0.0665. The change for MUR to TND was 3.31.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 MUR0.06806 TND
5 MUR0.34028 TND
10 MUR0.68056 TND
20 MUR1.36112 TND
50 MUR3.40281 TND
100 MUR6.80561 TND
250 MUR17.01403 TND
500 MUR34.02805 TND
1000 MUR68.05610 TND
2000 MUR136.11220 TND
5000 MUR340.28050 TND
10000 MUR680.56100 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TND14.69380 MUR
5 TND73.46900 MUR
10 TND146.93800 MUR
20 TND293.87600 MUR
50 TND734.69000 MUR
100 TND1,469.38000 MUR
250 TND3,673.45000 MUR
500 TND7,346.90000 MUR
1000 TND14,693.80000 MUR
2000 TND29,387.60000 MUR
5000 TND73,469.00000 MUR
10000 TND146,938.00000 MUR