50 Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars

Convert MUR to TND at the real exchange rate

50 mur
3.590 tnd

1.00000 MUR = 0.07180 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046687.07581.434731.660080.9646518.9346
1GBP1.153411.20715100.4331.654821.914741.1126321.8392
1USD0.95550.828397183.19871.370851.586170.921718.0915
1INR0.01148430.009956860.012019410.01647680.01906480.01107830.217449

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 MUR0.07180 TND
5 MUR0.35898 TND
10 MUR0.71796 TND
20 MUR1.43591 TND
50 MUR3.58979 TND
100 MUR7.17957 TND
250 MUR17.94893 TND
500 MUR35.89785 TND
1000 MUR71.79570 TND
2000 MUR143.59140 TND
5000 MUR358.97850 TND
10000 MUR717.95700 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TND13.92840 MUR
5 TND69.64200 MUR
10 TND139.28400 MUR
20 TND278.56800 MUR
50 TND696.42000 MUR
100 TND1392.84000 MUR
250 TND3482.10000 MUR
500 TND6964.20000 MUR
1000 TND13928.40000 MUR
2000 TND27856.80000 MUR
5000 TND69642.00000 MUR
10000 TND139284.00000 MUR