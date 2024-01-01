Mauritian rupees to Ethiopian birrs today

1,000 mur
1,229.36 etb

1.000 MUR = 1.229 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 MUR1.22936 ETB
5 MUR6.14680 ETB
10 MUR12.29360 ETB
20 MUR24.58720 ETB
50 MUR61.46800 ETB
100 MUR122.93600 ETB
250 MUR307.34000 ETB
500 MUR614.68000 ETB
1000 MUR1,229.36000 ETB
2000 MUR2,458.72000 ETB
5000 MUR6,146.80000 ETB
10000 MUR12,293.60000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mauritian Rupee
1 ETB0.81343 MUR
5 ETB4.06716 MUR
10 ETB8.13432 MUR
20 ETB16.26864 MUR
50 ETB40.67160 MUR
100 ETB81.34320 MUR
250 ETB203.35800 MUR
500 ETB406.71600 MUR
1000 ETB813.43200 MUR
2000 ETB1,626.86400 MUR
5000 ETB4,067.16000 MUR
10000 ETB8,134.32000 MUR