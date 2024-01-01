Mauritian rupees to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert MUR to ETB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Br2.656 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
MUR to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 MUR to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65612.6561
Low2.52872.3742
Average2.61032.5415
Change2.38%11.19%
1 MUR to ETB stats

The performance of MUR to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6561 and a 30 day low of 2.5287. This means the 30 day average was 2.6103. The change for MUR to ETB was 2.38.

The performance of MUR to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6561 and a 90 day low of 2.3742. This means the 90 day average was 2.5415. The change for MUR to ETB was 11.19.

