1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Ethiopian birrs

Convert MUR to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
1271.11 etb

1.00000 MUR = 1.27111 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 MUR1.27111 ETB
5 MUR6.35555 ETB
10 MUR12.71110 ETB
20 MUR25.42220 ETB
50 MUR63.55550 ETB
100 MUR127.11100 ETB
250 MUR317.77750 ETB
500 MUR635.55500 ETB
1000 MUR1271.11000 ETB
2000 MUR2542.22000 ETB
5000 MUR6355.55000 ETB
10000 MUR12711.10000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mauritian Rupee
1 ETB0.78671 MUR
5 ETB3.93356 MUR
10 ETB7.86712 MUR
20 ETB15.73424 MUR
50 ETB39.33560 MUR
100 ETB78.67120 MUR
250 ETB196.67800 MUR
500 ETB393.35600 MUR
1000 ETB786.71200 MUR
2000 ETB1573.42400 MUR
5000 ETB3933.56000 MUR
10000 ETB7867.12000 MUR