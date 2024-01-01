Mauritian rupees to Guinean francs today

Convert MUR to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
186,043 gnf

1.000 MUR = 186.0 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6741.3471.33783.063
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8961.7241.711106.291
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4211.4731.46290.833
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3610.8920.88554.983

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 MUR186.04300 GNF
5 MUR930.21500 GNF
10 MUR1,860.43000 GNF
20 MUR3,720.86000 GNF
50 MUR9,302.15000 GNF
100 MUR18,604.30000 GNF
250 MUR46,510.75000 GNF
500 MUR93,021.50000 GNF
1000 MUR186,043.00000 GNF
2000 MUR372,086.00000 GNF
5000 MUR930,215.00000 GNF
10000 MUR1,860,430.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 GNF0.00538 MUR
5 GNF0.02688 MUR
10 GNF0.05375 MUR
20 GNF0.10750 MUR
50 GNF0.26875 MUR
100 GNF0.53751 MUR
250 GNF1.34378 MUR
500 GNF2.68755 MUR
1000 GNF5.37510 MUR
2000 GNF10.75020 MUR
5000 GNF26.87550 MUR
10000 GNF53.75100 MUR