Mauritian rupee to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Guinean francs is currently 185.307 today, reflecting a 0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.424% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 186.687 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 184.611 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.