Mauritian rupees to Guinean francs today

Convert MUR to GNF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = GFr185.4 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
MUR to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GNF
1 MUR to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High188.1280189.3040
Low182.5660182.5660
Average185.7026186.5631
Change-1.00%-0.76%
1 MUR to GNF stats

The performance of MUR to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 188.1280 and a 30 day low of 182.5660. This means the 30 day average was 185.7026. The change for MUR to GNF was -1.00.

The performance of MUR to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 189.3040 and a 90 day low of 182.5660. This means the 90 day average was 186.5631. The change for MUR to GNF was -0.76.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.424
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94222.9211.7681.699106.847
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.076
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.032

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 MUR185.37500 GNF
5 MUR926.87500 GNF
10 MUR1,853.75000 GNF
20 MUR3,707.50000 GNF
50 MUR9,268.75000 GNF
100 MUR18,537.50000 GNF
250 MUR46,343.75000 GNF
500 MUR92,687.50000 GNF
1000 MUR185,375.00000 GNF
2000 MUR370,750.00000 GNF
5000 MUR926,875.00000 GNF
10000 MUR1,853,750.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 GNF0.00539 MUR
5 GNF0.02697 MUR
10 GNF0.05394 MUR
20 GNF0.10789 MUR
50 GNF0.26972 MUR
100 GNF0.53945 MUR
250 GNF1.34862 MUR
500 GNF2.69724 MUR
1000 GNF5.39448 MUR
2000 GNF10.78896 MUR
5000 GNF26.97240 MUR
10000 GNF53.94480 MUR