50 Mauritian rupees to Guinean francs

Convert MUR to GNF at the real exchange rate

50 mur
9,637 gnf

1.00000 MUR = 192.73800 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 GNF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046487.09291.435451.663590.9645518.9096
1GBP1.153211.2067100.4351.655351.918441.1123221.8064
1USD0.955650.828706183.2311.37181.589830.921718.0711
1INR0.0114820.00995670.012014810.01648180.01910140.0110740.21712

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 MUR192.73800 GNF
5 MUR963.69000 GNF
10 MUR1927.38000 GNF
20 MUR3854.76000 GNF
50 MUR9636.90000 GNF
100 MUR19273.80000 GNF
250 MUR48184.50000 GNF
500 MUR96369.00000 GNF
1000 MUR192738.00000 GNF
2000 MUR385476.00000 GNF
5000 MUR963690.00000 GNF
10000 MUR1927380.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 GNF0.00519 MUR
5 GNF0.02594 MUR
10 GNF0.05188 MUR
20 GNF0.10377 MUR
50 GNF0.25942 MUR
100 GNF0.51884 MUR
250 GNF1.29710 MUR
500 GNF2.59419 MUR
1000 GNF5.18838 MUR
2000 GNF10.37676 MUR
5000 GNF25.94190 MUR
10000 GNF51.88380 MUR