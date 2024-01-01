Mauritian rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert MUR to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
83.56 pgk

₨1.000 MUR = K0.08356 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
MUR to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

PGK
1 MUR to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08440.0844
Low0.08280.0784
Average0.08380.0821
Change0.88%3.87%
1 MUR to PGK stats

The performance of MUR to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0844 and a 30 day low of 0.0828. This means the 30 day average was 0.0838. The change for MUR to PGK was 0.88.

The performance of MUR to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0844 and a 90 day low of 0.0784. This means the 90 day average was 0.0821. The change for MUR to PGK was 3.87.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9831.3551.30983.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5691.7761.715110.033
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8531.4961.44592.684
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.337

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MUR0.08356 PGK
5 MUR0.41781 PGK
10 MUR0.83562 PGK
20 MUR1.67125 PGK
50 MUR4.17812 PGK
100 MUR8.35623 PGK
250 MUR20.89058 PGK
500 MUR41.78115 PGK
1000 MUR83.56230 PGK
2000 MUR167.12460 PGK
5000 MUR417.81150 PGK
10000 MUR835.62300 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Mauritian Rupee
1 PGK11.96710 MUR
5 PGK59.83550 MUR
10 PGK119.67100 MUR
20 PGK239.34200 MUR
50 PGK598.35500 MUR
100 PGK1,196.71000 MUR
250 PGK2,991.77500 MUR
500 PGK5,983.55000 MUR
1000 PGK11,967.10000 MUR
2000 PGK23,934.20000 MUR
5000 PGK59,835.50000 MUR
10000 PGK119,671.00000 MUR