Mauritian rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert MUR to PGK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = K0.08559 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
MUR to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PGK
1 MUR to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08590.0859
Low0.08370.0836
Average0.08520.0849
Change0.05%1.49%
1 MUR to PGK stats

The performance of MUR to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0859 and a 30 day low of 0.0837. This means the 30 day average was 0.0852. The change for MUR to PGK was 0.05.

The performance of MUR to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0859 and a 90 day low of 0.0836. This means the 90 day average was 0.0849. The change for MUR to PGK was 1.49.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MUR0.08559 PGK
5 MUR0.42795 PGK
10 MUR0.85590 PGK
20 MUR1.71181 PGK
50 MUR4.27952 PGK
100 MUR8.55903 PGK
250 MUR21.39758 PGK
500 MUR42.79515 PGK
1000 MUR85.59030 PGK
2000 MUR171.18060 PGK
5000 MUR427.95150 PGK
10000 MUR855.90300 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Mauritian Rupee
1 PGK11.68360 MUR
5 PGK58.41800 MUR
10 PGK116.83600 MUR
20 PGK233.67200 MUR
50 PGK584.18000 MUR
100 PGK1,168.36000 MUR
250 PGK2,920.90000 MUR
500 PGK5,841.80000 MUR
1000 PGK11,683.60000 MUR
2000 PGK23,367.20000 MUR
5000 PGK58,418.00000 MUR
10000 PGK116,836.00000 MUR